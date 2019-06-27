World soccer power Argentina set to face Mexico in San Antonio

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's first goal during their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 26 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

SAN ANTONIO - South American and world soccer power Argentina will make its first ever appearance in San Antonio later this year when it takes on Mexico in a friendly match at the Alamodome.

Argentina was announced as Mexico's opponent on Thursday. The match will take place on Sept. 10.

The match will be the fifth and final match of the 2019 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour, which has averaged nearly 52,000 fans per game.

Mexico has posted a 4-0 record, all against South American opponents.

Argentina is currently ranked 11th in the world, according to FIFA. "La Albiceleste" has played Mexico 30 times.

The two sides played back-to-back matches last November in Argentina.

Argentina is one, if not the highest profile international soccer team to play in San Antonio.

Argentina has won two FIFA World Cups in its storied history and featured several of the world's best players over the years.

The match is expected to rival the excitement surrounding Mexico's match against the United States in the Alamodome in 2015.

Over the years, San Antonio has evolved into a regular stop for the Mexican National Team U.S. Tour.

"El Tri" last played at the Alamodome on Jan. 31, 2018, with Mexico defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mexico is undefeated in three all-time tour marches at the Alamo City (2004, 2014, 2018).

For more information and tickets, fans are invited to visit www.MexTour.org.

