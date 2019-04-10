San Antonio FC building momentum after earning first win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - For the first time this season, San Antonio FC is back to work on the practice field after a victory.

The Alamo City club used early offense to top Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 this past Saturday, earning their first win of 2019. Those were the team's first goals since March 16, and after back-to-back 1-0 road losses, the enthusiasm at practice was tangible.

"It's all positive," said defenseman Kai Greene. "We've got that first win under our belt. We've got that monkey off of our back. Now we can take that breath, take that next step and try to carry that positive momentum into this game."

That's the challenge this week: stacking success. The team says the easiest way to accomplish that is to stay focused and keep working.

"I don't think our mentality is going to change week to week," said head coach Darren Powell. "To earn that first win and share that with our supporters was a big moment, and we want to make sure that momentum continues, but we're back to practice this week ready to improve and set ourselves up against LA. We just want to make sure that everything is clean and quick and precise."

The biggest positive for SAFC this week: a second straight home game. San Antonio has scored at least one goal in each of their three games thus far. But they'll be hard pressed to follow up their most recent offensive output against LA Galaxy II, who's entering this weekend on a two-game winning streak.

"We need to focus on ourselves this week and make sure everybody understands their role," Powell explained. "LA is a good team. They're on a good run of form, so we've got to make sure we're ready for Saturday night."

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if we finish 1-0, 5-0... We need a win right now," Green said. "We're going to take them as they come. It might not be pretty, but getting results is all that matter."

SAFC will return to the pitch at Toyota Field to host LA Galaxy II this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

