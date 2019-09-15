San Antonio FC snaps two-game skid, tops OKC Energy FC 3-1

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC (10-11-7) beat OKC Energy FC (9-10-10) 3-1 at Toyota Field on Saturday night. Goals from Rafa Castillo, Frank Lopez, and an OKC own goal earned the club three important points at home amid their playoff push.

"Points are very valuable in every game, and we knew that," SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. "The way we approached the game, the intensity and purpose of what we wanted to do was there. We wanted to start the game on the front foot with intent and we did that, we got the first goal and kept pushing on to win the game."

SAFC opened the scoring in the 12th minute when midfielder Cristian Parano played a ball low across the box to find Castillo, who buried it into an open net to score his first goal of the season in his first USL Championship start since May 12, 2018.

"It's been four months since I last played, so to get the opportunity was really special and to be able to contribute with goals that helped the team earn the three points is even bigger," Castillo said. "Beyond going out there and proving to myself that I can still contribute, I'm happy to have helped my teammates to an important victory that's significant to where we want to be and our targets. I'm just happy to contribute to this club."

The Alamo City club doubled its lead in the 26th minute after Parano fed Lopez in on goal with a through-ball, which the Cuban striker slotted past goalkeeper Cody Laurendi to score his sixth goal for the club and 12th of the season.

San Antonio tripled its lead just after the halftime break after Castillo whipped in a ball off a free kick, which defender Atiba Harris headed into his own net for an own goal to make it 3-0.

OKC pulled one back in the 78th minute after forward Deshorn Brown capitalized from the penalty spot to make it 3-1. The visitors came close to scoring a second just minutes later off a free kick, however Jonathan Brown's shot was denied by the woodwork.

San Antonio FC will return to USL Championship action on Friday, Sept. 20 as the team travels to face LA Galaxy II at 9 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.