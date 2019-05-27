TLU Softball to play for National Championship

TYLER, Texas - The Bulldogs are two wins away from a National Championship.

Playing in the program's first College World Series, the Texas Lutheran softball team has swept its way to way to the final series, clinching a berth with a come-from-behind 6-3 victory over Trine University on Sunday afternoon.

The victory did not come easy.

The Bulldogs had to rally twice from one-run deficits. First, trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, junior Madisyn Cates capped a two-run inning with an RBI double to right, driving in Casey Martin to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. Then, with Trine up 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Chassety Raines drives home Skylar Ouellette to put TLU back in front 4-3. Rebecca Snow added some insurance the next inning, driving in a pair of runs with an RBI single. Pitcher Kayla Oliveira slammed the door shut, striking out three batters in two innings of relief.

Texas Lutheran will now face Emory in the game one of the national championship series at Suddenlink Field on Monday at 1 p.m.

