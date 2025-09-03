Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
98º
Join Insider for Free

Tech

June Cleaver the loggerhead turtle is released into the ocean off Florida after rehab

Associated Press

1 / 9
After recovering from health problems a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Employees of the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center load a loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver on a cart before releasing her in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Employees of the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center load a loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver on a cart before she was released into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Employees of the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center lower a loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver on the sand at Paradise Beach as the turtle was released into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
After recovering from health problems, a loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released into the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
After recovering from health problems a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Maren McAvoy with the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center holds a sign welcoming a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver before she arrived at Paradise Beach where the turtle was released in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
After recovering from health problems a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
After recovering from health problems a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

After recovering from health problems a 230 pound loggerhead turtle named June Cleaver is released in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brevard Zoo's Turtle Healing Center Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in Melbourne, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – She may not wear a pearl necklace like her namesake from the TV show, “Leave it Beaver,” but June Cleaver, the 230-pound loggerhead turtle, nevertheless was happy as a clam to be going home.

Marine biologists on Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday released June Cleaver back into the ocean before 300 beachgoers following a two-month rehabilitation at the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center in Melbourne, Florida.

Recommended Videos

The turtle was first observed having difficulty laying eggs in Melbourne Beach in June. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society transported her to the Healing Center, and caretakers discovered that she had been hit by a boat. They gave her several CT scans to make sure that the injury to her top shell wasn't critical, according to the center.

The scans showed that her wound wasn't fatal but she needed rehabilitation. While at the center, she laid 113 eggs in a pool. Biologists buried the eggs in the beach where they are incubating, according to the center.

The center said June Cleaver had “diva” tastes in food, preferring squid over the crabs which typically are favored by loggerheads.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos