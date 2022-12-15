Kick off the holidays with this Shiner Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon and Creamy, Cheesy Couscous recipe

The holiday season is finally here, and that means parties with friends and family! If your looking to put a twist on a classic dish, try this beef bourguignon made with Shiner Beer and creamy, cheesy couscous.

Pair it with the Shiner Holiday Cheer for the ultimate holiday feast.

Here’s what you’ll need to make it.

Ingredients:

Beef Bourguignon

2 Whole Carrots

1 White Onion

3 Celery Stalks

2 Shallots

4 Cloves of Garlic

3 lbs Beef Chuck Roast

Garlic Powder

Olive Oil

1 Tbs Garlic paste

1 Tbs Tomato Paste

½ bottle of Shiner Cheer Beer

1 cup of Bold Red Wine

2 cups Beef Broth

Sage

Thyme

Salt & Pepper

Parsley

Creamy Cheesy Couscous

3 cups Couscous

2 cups of Beef Broth

2 1/2 cups Water

1 cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Reggiano

3/4 cup Heavy Cream

Mushrooms

2 Tbs Butter

Beef “Beer” Guignon Directions:

Prepare the veggies by chopping carrots, onion, celery, shallot, and garlic.

Cut the chuck roast into three large chunks and season generously with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat and add 1-2 Tbs of olive oil.

Sear the chuck roast on all sides and remove it from the pot.

In the same pot, add the chopped veggies, salt and pepper, and 1 tbs garlic paste .

Allow vegetables to soften, then add 1 Tbs of tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes further.

Deglaze the pan with half a bottle of Shiner cheer and 1 cup of red wine

Add 2 cups of beef broth, sage, and thyme to the pot and bring it back to a boil.

Add beef chuck roast back into the pot and bring to a simmer.

Cover the pot and allow to simmer for up to 4 hours or until fork tender

Serve over a bed of Creamy Cheesy Couscous (directions below) and garnish with parsley and freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano.

Enjoy with Shiner Beer!

Creamy Cheesy Couscous Directions: