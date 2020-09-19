Actor Bruce Campbell to attend screening of cult-classic ‘Evil Dead’ at Tobin Center in October

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to enjoy a scary movie classic right before Halloween than with the actor of the movie.

Bruce Campbell will be at the screening of “Evil Dead” at the Tobin Center on Oct. 30.

After the movie, a Q and A session will take place with the audience.

Social distancing ticket purchase is available now on the Tobin Center website.

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry and have to wear a mask.

“Evil Dead” came out in 1981

