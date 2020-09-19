78ºF

Actor Bruce Campbell to attend screening of cult-classic ‘Evil Dead’ at Tobin Center in October

Tickets on sale for event on Oct. 30

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

A self-celebrated B-movie actor, Campbell has made a career of low-budget TV and movie roles. He's reunited with Sam Raimi several times for cameos in his productions and was a main character on the USA Network series "Burn Notice" during the (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to enjoy a scary movie classic right before Halloween than with the actor of the movie.

Bruce Campbell will be at the screening of “Evil Dead” at the Tobin Center on Oct. 30.

After the movie, a Q and A session will take place with the audience.

Social distancing ticket purchase is available now on the Tobin Center website.

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry and have to wear a mask.

“Evil Dead” came out in 1981

