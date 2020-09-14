Historic haunted Texas hotel offering overnight stays

SEGUIN, Texas – The historic Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, rumored to be haunted, is offering overnight stays as a bed-and-breakfast.

Owners Jim and Erin Ghedi have been working to restore the nearly 180-year-old hotel to its former glory for several years and also offer tours.

Reservations can be made on Airbnb for the guest suite which includes two separate bedrooms with one king-size and one queen-size bed.

The hotel is known worldwide for its paranormal activity and unique history. Built as a log cabin in 1840 by James Campbell, one of the first Texas Rangers, the Magnolia evolved over the years into a stagecoach station and a hotel.

According to Erin, Amelia and JJ are two of the 13 ghosts that still reside in the hotel which has been featured on numerous national outlets like the Travel Channel and prominent magazines like Texas Highways, Country Living, Texas Travel Magazine, True West and Cowboys and Indians.

There’s an Indian raid shelter underneath the hotel that also housed the first jail in Seguin and photos of what people say are ghosts and other spirits have been captured many times at the Magnolia.

Owner Erin said she knows the story of quite a few of them and gives insight into their history during hotel tours.

The bed-and-breakfast is currently open for reservations which can be booked here.

Anyone interested in touring the Magnolia Hotel can do so starting in October. Tours were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full Screen 1 / 8 The man the arrow is pointing to in the photo wasn't physically in the room when the photo was taken. He is a full apparition.

The Magnolia Hotel is located at 203 Crockett Street in Seguin.