Portion of Loop 410 on South Side still closed after vehicle fire

Traffic near Loop 410 at Somerset Road on Aug. 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – All eastbound lanes are closed on Southwest Loop 410 at Somerset Road after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday. The lanes are still closed as of 4:20 a.m. Friday, according to Transguide.

Details about the incident have not been released, and it’s unknown if anyone was injured.

KSAT has reached out for an update.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route to reach their destinations.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.