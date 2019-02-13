Distracted driver crashes into police cruiser, rolls vehicle over, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A distracted driver rolled their vehicle over after crashing into the side of a San Antonio police cruiser parked on the side of the road early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Lanark Drive, which is found on the city's Northeast Side not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the driver was heading westbound when they ran into the side of the patrol unit and then rolled the vehicle into the median.

The officers were out of the vehicle working when the driver crashed, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

