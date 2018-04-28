2 motorcyclists hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Far North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A crash involving multiple vehicles on the Far North Side sent at least two motorcyclists to the hospital.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of U.S. 281 near Stone Oak Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the two motorcyclists were standing still in traffic when a driver turned a corner and hit them.

Two other pickup trucks were also involved in the crash.

There is no word on any of the conditions of those involved in the wreck.

