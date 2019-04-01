Traffic Incidents

2 San Antonio women killed in Central Texas crash

Victims identified as Belinda Sanabria, Matias Sanabria Mendoza

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

AXTELL, Texas - Two San Antonio women were killed Saturday morning in a crash near Axtell in Central Texas, according to KWTX-TV in Waco.

Belinda Sanabria, 55, was driving a Hyundai sedan east on State Highway 31 around 3 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a GMC SUV headed southbound on FM 2311 ran a stop sign, said Sgt. Ryan Howard, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

More News Headlines

The SUV struck the Hyundai, killing Sanabria and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, Howard said.

A passenger in the SUV suffered an incapacitating injury and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

The SUV's driver was also taken to Hillcrest with what Howard said was a possible injury.

Charges may be filed in the case, Howard said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.