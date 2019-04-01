2 San Antonio women killed in Central Texas crash

AXTELL, Texas - Two San Antonio women were killed Saturday morning in a crash near Axtell in Central Texas, according to KWTX-TV in Waco.

Belinda Sanabria, 55, was driving a Hyundai sedan east on State Highway 31 around 3 a.m. Saturday when the driver of a GMC SUV headed southbound on FM 2311 ran a stop sign, said Sgt. Ryan Howard, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The SUV struck the Hyundai, killing Sanabria and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, Howard said.

A passenger in the SUV suffered an incapacitating injury and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

The SUV's driver was also taken to Hillcrest with what Howard said was a possible injury.

Charges may be filed in the case, Howard said.

