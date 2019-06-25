Driver killed after 18-wheeler collides with truck on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck happened on the Northeast Side.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on I-10 West and Loop 1604.
Police said traffic started to slow down and an 18-wheeler could not slow down in time and tried to change lanes.
The 18-wheeler ended up hitting the truck ahead of it.
The driver in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
It’s unclear if charges will be filed.
Several westbound lanes of I-10 remained closed as the investigation into the crash continued.
