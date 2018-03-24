These webcams bring the Texas coast to you

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas - Can't make it to the Texas coast? These webcams bring the beach to you.

Coastal Outdoors Group provides at least eight different live webcam views from Bolivar Peninsula, near Houston.

The webcams put people one click away from the coast's Sunrise, Bluewater and Crystal beaches, along with other destinations.

David Harris runs Coastal Outdoors Group and said they also offer the webcams as a weather tracking tool for news agencies.

"When a storm approaches or enters the gulf, I pull down all ads on the live streams for news agency use," Harris said.

All of the webcams can be found on BolivarPeninsulaTexas.com.

