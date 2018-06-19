Trending

Astronaut photographs Texas from space and it's as cool as you imagined it'd be

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

DALLAS, Texas - An astronaut's photo of the Lone Star State from the International Space Station is as stellar as one might imagine it would be.

On Sunday, NASA astronaut A.J. Feustel tweeted a photo admiring Houston, Dallas and San Antonio from space.

While Texas isn't necessarily distinguishable from the other blobs of lights Feustel posted, the sentiment was appreciated by Texans.

"I’m flicking my lights on and off; can you see me?" one person jokingly responded.

