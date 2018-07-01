San Antonio mariachi group's rendition of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' goes viral

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mariachi group's rendition of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" is getting praise from people across the globe after it was posted last month.

More than 4 million people have watched Mariachi Los Conquisatdores' performance of the Charlie Daniels Band hit since it was posted June 1.

Many asked where they can catch the mariachi group, and luckily for San Antonians, they don't have to travel far because the group performs at El Tipico every Thursday.

While Mariachi Los Conquisatdores has posted a number of its performances on its Facebook page, none have garnered as much praise as its Tex-Mex take on "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

The group put its own spin on the 1979 hit, singing, "then a band of Mexicans joined in and it sounded somethin' like this."

"That was simply the best!" one person commented.

Others echoed compliments to the group.

