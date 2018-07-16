Texas man catches 14-foot hammerhead shark along Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - A South Texas fisherman caught a 14-foot hammerhead shark on the Padre Island National Seashore over the weekend, calling it the "shark catch of multiple lifetimes."

Poco Cedillo of Robstown posted a photo of the massive shark along with a synopsis of what led to the eventual donation of the shark meat.

Cedillo said that it took him more than an hour to reel in the shark and that he noticed the shark was exhausted, so he worked quickly to get a length measurement before attempting to release the creature.

"Our main focus was to get her released quickly," Cedillo wrote. "After 30 to 40 minutes of us holding her up into the current in 3 to 4 feet of water, we were faced with accepting the fact that she was done."

Cedillo said he traditionally releases the sharks he catches, but his Saturday catch was different after realizing the shark was dying. Cedillo said he and a team of people worked to save the shark meat that they eventually donated.

"People that know me know that I release every single shark I catch so this hurts," he wrote. "Catching this fish of a lifetime and it not making it totally sucks for me, but it happens especially since we tried hard."

