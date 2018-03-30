Throwback bar to celebrate Selena's birthday week with themed party

Copyright (c) 2016 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - Bust out your bustiers! A local throwback bar is hosting a Selena-themed party to celebrate the Queen of Tejano's birthday.

Groove House at 12333 West Ave. is throwing a party honoring Selena Quintanilla-Perez on April 13.

In addition to playing Selena's biggest hits, the club will have a Selena look-a-like contest where contestants can win a grand prize of $250.

Contestants can register starting at 9 p.m., and contestants will be judged around 11 p.m.

Entry to the 21 and up party is free.

