Vote 2020 Newsletter: Chaos at the Iowa caucuses; KSAT announces ‘Bexar Facts’

The 2020 election is not off to a great start. More than 12 hours after the widely watched Iowa caucuses kicked off, we still don’t have the Democratic primary results.

After weeks of build-up and questions about the wisdom of placing so much stock in a state so small, and with such a lack of diversity, last night ended with technical issues. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state’s Democratic Party is blaming the delay in results on inconsistencies in reporting in a new app that’s being used for the caucuses.

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party released a statement that said, in part:

“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."

So we still don’t know when we’ll have actual results, and many of the campaigns have moved on to New Hampshire, which holds its primaries next Tuesday.

There was some clarity on the Republican side in Iowa. President Donald Trump beat out the other candidates.

-Lexi

TOP HEADLINES

A record number of Bexar County voters have registered ahead of the March primary. But high registration numbers won’t necessarily equal high turnout.

All eyes have been on Iowa this week. But Texas is also set to play a key role in the 2020 elections.

Before Iowans even had the chance to cast the first ballots, a campaign to seed distrust in the election process was already underway.

STORY OF THE WEEK: Announcing the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll

KSAT has partnered with two local nonprofits on a new venture. Through quarterly nonpartisan polling, the Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report Poll will get a deeper understanding of the issues that drive our community.

The polling will include questions about local issues — things like water, transportation, affordable housing and education. The poll will also ask respondents open-ended questions, with the hope that this sheds light on topics that may not be making headlines, but that are important to area residents nonetheless.

The first poll is already in the field. The results will be released on KSAT.com, the Rivard Report’s site and Bexar Facts on Feb. 11.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT

Iowa.

As the confusion played out, Tweeters (not surprisingly) had a lot of thoughts.

Some were mad.

Some wanted everyone to chill out.

And some were able to find the humor in it all.

MUSINGS & THOUGHTS FROM MYRA & STEVE

Each week, KSAT anchors Myra Arthur & Steve Spriester will sound off on the election news/other random thoughts that are on their minds.

Mike Bloomberg skipping Iowa: mistake or just ‘meh’?

With the Iowa Caucuses this week, some of the focus has been on the fact the billionaire democratic contender said ‘thanks, but no thanks’ and has instead set his sights on two states with a ton of delegates to offer: California and, yes, us -- Texas. It’s not unheard of for a candidate to skip Iowa. Rudy Giuliani had a similar strategy in 2008 -- before dropping out of the race. But if there’s one thing I believe the 2016 election -- and politics ever since -- has taught us, it’s that the unexpected and nontraditional have a chance.

So while I’ll be paying attention to who comes out on top in the caucuses, I’m also interested to see where Bloomberg’s strategy takes him. Will it be enough to put him one-on-one with President Trump?

KSAT hasn’t conducted its own poll in at least 20 years. How do I know? Because I remember it well. One of the last public polls done in San Antonio was when Tim Bannwolff was taking on Ed Garza in the San Antonio mayor’s race. It was a bit controversial because our numbers showed Garza comfortably winning. Turns out that poll was almost right on the mark.

So, as KSAT begins a partnership on a new poll of Bexar County, the prospects of what we can learn are exciting. The issues that will shape the future of the city and county, the people we choose to lead the government, a voice for change -- all make up what these new polls should show.

The Bexar Facts/KSAT/Rivard Report poll is in the field now, and we will reveal the numbers on Feb. 11. No slant, no agenda, just going where the data takes us. An enlightening time to have poll position. History shows it.

THINGS TO WATCH

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday evening in the U.S. House of Representatives. This is happening a day before his expected acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time a president has had to deliver a State of the Union address amid turmoil.

Looking ahead a few days -- another Democratic presidential debate. This one is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7. Seven candidates have qualified: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The next debate will take place just four days before the next round of primary voters cast their ballots in New Hampshire.

ICYMI on the News at 9

Understand: What is the Coronavirus?

With a death toll of at least 426 people and more than 20,000 cases globally, it’s no surprise the coronavirus outbreak has been in the news. But there has been a lot of misinformation circulating about the virus. We put together an explainer on what people need to know about the outbreak, and preventative measures you can take to keep yourself safe.

