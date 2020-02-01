Why Texas is set to play a key role in 2020 elections

SAN ANTONIO – As the voter registration deadline approaches, organizers are expecting more people to turn out this election year.

“We’ve registered 30,000 people last year. And this year, we’re on track to register 50,000 new registered voters in Texas,” Brandon Johnson said, the regional organizing manager at MOVE Texas.

Johnson said at least 80% of the 50,000 people will turn out to vote.

MOVE Texas is a non-profit that works to get people excited and registered to vote.

“We’re gonna be all over this weekend, really pushing that Feb. 3 deadline,” Johnson said.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Texas March primary election

Texas is considered a major player in this year’s election.

“Texas is a superdelegate state,” Johnson said.

Each state has a different number of delegates based on population. Texas has 228 delegates, the third-largest of any state. This makes Texas a major prize on Super Tuesday.

Those delegates are given out on a proportional basis based on election results.

“Sixty-one percent of Texans are under the age of 30 and a large percentage of those are voting age. So, we want to get those young people out to vote,” Johnson said.

Johnson said this is the first time for many people to be able to vote in a presidential election, so he hopes that translates to a large turnout.

In 2016, 25% of Bexar County registered voters cast ballots. The number was 18% in 2018.

Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

To register to vote, visit your county voter registration office.

The Bexar County Elections Office is extending its hours this weekend to get people registered:

Saturday, Feb. 1: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, Feb. 2: 12:00 PM (Noon) - 4:00 PM

Monday, Feb. 3: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

To register to vote, you need the last four numbers of your social security or your Texas Driver’s License number. To see if you’re registered, click here.