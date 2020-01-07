Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas
Important dates for the March 3 Primary Election:
- Jan. 1 First day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM) or Federal Postcard Application (FPCA).
- Feb. 3 Last day to register to vote
- Feb. 18 First day of early voting
- Feb. 21 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- Feb. 28 Last day of early voting
- Mar. 3 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- Mar. 3 Primary Election Day
Important dates for the May 26 Runoff Primary Election:
- April 27 Last day to register to vote
- May 18 First day of early voting
- May 15 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- May 22 Last day of early voting
- May 26 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- May 26 Runoff Primary Election Day
Important dates for the Nov. 3 General Election:
- Oct. 5 Last day to register to vote
- Oct 19 First day of early voting
- Oct. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- Oct. 30 Last day of early voting
- Nov. 3 Last day to receive ballot by mail
- Nov. 3 General Election Day
