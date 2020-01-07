67ºF

Here are the 2020 election dates, deadlines you need to know about in Texas

Important dates for the March 3 Primary Election:

  • Jan. 1 First day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM) or Federal Postcard Application (FPCA).
  • Feb. 3 Last day to register to vote
  • Feb. 18 First day of early voting
  • Feb. 21 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
  • Feb. 28 Last day of early voting
  • Mar. 3 Last day to receive ballot by mail
  • Mar. 3 Primary Election Day

Important dates for the May 26 Runoff Primary Election:

  • April 27 Last day to register to vote
  • May 18 First day of early voting
  • May 15 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
  • May 22 Last day of early voting
  • May 26 Last day to receive ballot by mail
  • May 26 Runoff Primary Election Day

Important dates for the Nov. 3 General Election:

  • Oct. 5 Last day to register to vote
  • Oct 19 First day of early voting
  • Oct. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
  • Oct. 30 Last day of early voting
  • Nov. 3 Last day to receive ballot by mail
  • Nov. 3 General Election Day

