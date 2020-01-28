Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Texas March primary election

SAN ANTONIO – The March primary election is quickly approaching and the deadline to register to vote is Monday.

On March 3, registered Texas voters will be able to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary election to select a nominee for the general election in November. Early voting starts Feb. 18.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be registered by Feb. 3.

If you aren’t sure if you’re already registered, you can check online.

If you are not already registered, there are several ways you can do so.

You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will then need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100.

If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

Or you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

Your application must be received by your county’s voter registrar’s office or postmarked by Feb. 3.

