Vote 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren stops in San Antonio for town hall

Julian Castro introduced Warren on Thursday evening

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds gathered Thursday for a town hall for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at Sunset Station.

Supporters and undecided voters waited to hear Warren discuss her platform for president.

Warren was welcomed to the stage by former rival Julian Castro, who showed his support for Warren after he dropped out of the presidential race.

Warren spoke about her plans and answered questions touching on issues such as wealth tax, Supreme Court nominations and immigration.

Supporters and protesters sounded off during the town hall. Watch KSAT City Hall reporter Garrett Brngr’s story on what they had to say in the video player above.

