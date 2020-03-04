Gina Ortiz Jones takes big early lead in Texas’ Congressional District 23, GOP side on runoff path

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most competitive congressional districts in the country is up for grabs and voters are deciding on Tuesday who will represent their party in the November general election.

As of 9 p.m., Gina Ortiz Jones is leading on the crowded Democratic side with 70% of the vote. Efrain Valdez is in a distant second with 9%.

On the Republican ticket, which is jam-packed with 9 candidates, there is a two-man race between Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes. Gonzales leads with 29% of the vote, while Reyes has 24%. The two are likely headed to a runoff.

Election Day votes have yet to be reported, but we’ll update this article as they are released.

If no candidate in each primary receives 50%, plus one vote, then the top two vote-getting candidates head into a runoff election on May 26.

After a narrow win in the 2018 general election, Republican Congressman Will Hurd announced in 2019 that he wouldn’t seek reelection in the border district, which spans nearly all of Texas’ southwestern border and up to San Antonio.

The race is significant to both parties. Democrats are hoping to flip it and add to their margins in Congress, while Republicans hope to keep the seat red.

Hurd endorsed Gonzales, a San Antonio native and military veteran whose politics appear to align largely with Hurd’s.

Ortiz Jones, an Air Force veteran, has already run in the district. In fact, she nearly won the seat outright in the midterm against Hurd.

Jones is going up against four contenders and Reyes is running in a crowded field of nine. Both will look to avoid a runoff election on Tuesday night.

