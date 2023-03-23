🗳 FULL BALLOT: May 6 joint, general, special, charter and bond election

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.
On May 6, San Antonio voters will not only vote for who they want to represent them on City Council and in the mayor’s seat, but they’ll decide whether to amend the city charter under a sweeping ballot proposition.
If passed, San Antonio’s Proposition A would decriminalize abortion and misdemeanor marijuana possession. It would also make some existing policies permanent, like the cite-and-release program for certain misdemeanors, and would permanently ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
A coalition of public advocacy groups, including ACT 4 SA, gathered more than the 20,000 required signatures to get the proposed amendment on the May ballot.
Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in seven local school districts.
Voter registration and early voting dates
The voter registration deadline is April 6. Click here to check your voter registration status.
Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is April 25 (received, not postmarked).
The following list of items on the ballot was provided by the Bexar County Elections Department. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.
See the full sample ballot at the bottom of this article.
Municipalities
San Antonio
Mayor
- Ray Adam Basaldua
- Christopher T. Schuchardt
- Christopher Longoria
- Ron Nirenberg
- Michael Idrogo
- Armando Dominguez
- Gary Allen
- Michael Samaniego
- Diana Flores Uriegas
Council District 1
- Jeremy Roberts
- Roberto Rios Ortega
- Sukh Kaur
- Ernest Salinas
- James Matthew Duerr
- Lauro Bustamante
- Mario Bravo
- Kaitlyn Fulk
- William T. Lamar-Boone
Council District 2
- Rose Requenez Hill
- Edward Earl Giles
- Patrick Jones
- Carla Walker
- Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
- Denise McVea
- James M. Guild
- Michael John Good
- Wendell Carson
- Denise Gutierrez
Council District 3
- Jayden Muñoz
- Phyllis Viagran
- Erin Gallegos Reid
- Larry La Rose
Council District 4
- Adriana Rocha Garcia
- Gregorio De La Paz
Council District 5
- Arturo Espinosa
- Teri Castillo
- Rudy Lopez
Council District 6
- Irina Rudolph
- Melissa Cabello Havrda
- Chris Baecker
Council District 7
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Jacob B. Chapa
- Dan Rossiter
- Marina Alderete Gavito
- Andrew “AJ” Luck
Council District 8
- Manny Pelaez
- Cesario Garcia
Council District 9
- Jarrett Lipman
- David Allan Lara
- John Courage
- Dominique Liu
Council District 10
- Madison Gutierrez
- Robert Flores
- Margaret Sherwood
- Rick Otley
- Bryan R. Martin
- Marc Whyte
- Joel Solis
“Shall the city charter be amended to include a justice policy under which the city of San Antonio will “use its available resources and authority to accomplish three goals of paramount importance: first, to reduce the city’s contribution to mass incarceration; second, to mitigate racially discriminatory law enforcement practices; and third, to save scarce public resources for greater public needs” and to “reduce unnecessary arrests and save scarce public resources through a comprehensive set of reforms”, including: ending enforcement of low-level marijuana possession by prohibiting police officers from issuing citations or make arrests for class a or class b misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances; prohibiting the enforcement of abortion crimes to promote the reproductive health, safety, and privacy of all city residents and stating that police officers shall not investigate, make arrests, or otherwise enforce any alleged criminal abortion, except in limited circumstances; banning no-knock warrants by stating that police officers shall not obtain a “no-knock” search warrant, nor shall they participate in serving a " noknock” search warrant with other law enforcement agencies and creating additional policies concerning the issuing of warrants; banning chokeholds with no exceptions; requiring police officers to issue citations instead of making arrests for low-level nonviolent crimes defined as possession of controlled substance less than 4 oz, penalty group 2-a (synthetic cannabinoids), class a or b misdemeanor under Texas health and safety code §§ 481.1161(b) (1) & (2), driving while license invalid, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas transportation code § 521.457, theft of property less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.03(e) (2) (a), theft of service less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 31.04(e) (2), contraband in a correctional facility, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 38.114(c), graffiti, with damage less than $2500, class a or b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.08(b) (2) & (3), criminal mischief with damage less than $750, class b misdemeanor under Texas penal code § 28.03(b) (2), and all class c misdemeanors, except class c public intoxication, which shall be addressed in accordance with Texas code of criminal procedure section 14.031; and requiring the San Antonio city council to appoint and provide resources to a justice director, with no previous experience in law enforcement, who will be charged with fulfilling the justice policy by providing a justice impact statement before any city council vote affecting the justice policy and meeting quarterly with community stakeholders to discuss the development of policies, procedures and practices related to the justice policy in open meetings?”
Alamo Heights
Councilmember, Place No. 2
- Karl P. Baker
- Sarah Reveley
Councilmember, Place No. 1
- Lawson Jessee
Mayor
- Bobby Rosenthal
Balcones Heights
Proposition A
“Whether the city of Balcones Heights crime control and prevention district should be continued for 20 years and the crime control and prevention district sales and use tax should be continued for 20 years.”
Council, Place No. 3
- Juan Manuel Lecea, Jr
Council, Place No. 4
- Mark Saenz
Council, Place No. 5
- Miguel C. Valverde
Castle Hills
Alderman, Place No. 2
- Robert Wynn
- Denise Haley
Mayor
- JR Trevino
Alderman, Place No. 3
- Kurt May
China Grove
Alderman (Vote for none, one, two or three)
- Mark Dubay
- Frank Bennett
- Larry Keller
- Margie Holisky
- David Johnson
Mayor
- Mary Ann Hajek
Grey Forest
Councilmember, Place No. 1
- Holly Holleway
- Michael S. Phillips
Councilmember, Place No. 3
- Kimberly Verity
- Geri Poss
Councilmember, Place No. 5
- Andy Jackson
- Sean Skaggs
Helotes
Mayor
- Rich Whitehead
- Tom Schoolcraft
Council, Place No. 3
- Dave Cato
Council, Place No. 1
- Chester Drash
Council, Place No. 3
- Shea Johnson
- Dale Randol
Council, Place No. 5
- Glenna Pearce
Hollywood Park
Council, Place No. 1
- Chester Drash
Council, Place No. 3
- Shea Johnson
- Dale Randol
Council, Place No. 5
- Glenna Pearce
Kirby
Mayor
- Janeshia A. Grider
- Christopher “Chris” Garza
Council Member (Vote for none, one, two or three)
- Maria D. Lozano
- Jessica Zapata Bogardus
- Debbie Walczyk
- Sally J. Hitt
- Susan Street
- Joe Molina
Proposition A
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Kirby, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Leon Valley
Council, Place No. 1
- Drew Power
- Benny Martinez
Council, Place No. 3
- Philip Campos
- Danielle Carriere Bolton
Council, Place No. 5
- Will Bradshaw
Proposition A
“Whether the city of leon valley crime control and prevention district should be continued for five (5) years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for five (5) years.”
Proposition B
“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of leon valley, tx at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent (0.0025000) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
Live Oak
Council, Place No. 1
- Mendell Morgan
- Angela Green
- LaTonya Green
Council, Place No. 3
- Erin Perez
Council, Place No. 5
- Aaron Dahl
St Hedwig
Council, Place No. 1
- Kirstin Butterworth
- Dwayne Padalecki
Council, Place No. 3
- Connor A. Fillingim
- Caid Franckowiak
Council, Place No. 5
- John E. Hafner
City of Universal City
City Council (Vote for none, one, two or three)
- Ashton Bulman
- Christina Fitzpatrick
- Bernard Rubal
- Richard (Dick) Neville
- S. Bear Goolsby
- Richard Edwards
City of Von Ormy
Mayor
- Alex Quintanilla
- Casey Homer
Commissioner Place No. 1
- Sammy Martinez
Commissioner Place No. 2
- Ramon Guzman Jr
School Districts
Alamo Heights ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of $344,000,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of $17,300,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for the High School stadium, with priority given to the visitor’s locker room and bleachers and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C
“The issuance of $9,700,000 of bonds by the alamo heights independent school district for instructional technology and the levying of a tax in payment thereof and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Trustee, Place No. 3
- Ty Edwards
Trustee, Place No. 4
- Stacy Sharp
Comal ISD
Proposition A
“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $560,564,863 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district consisting of three new elementary schools, one new Middle School, life bridges facility, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects, facilities to support student programs at Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Canyon Lake High School, Davenport High School, Mountain Valley Middle School, and Smithson Valley High School, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition B
“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $46,094,984 school bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of stadiums with seating capacity of more than 1,000 spectators consisting of bleacher replacement and related infrastructure at Canyon Lake High School; and bleacher expansion and fieldhouse at Davenport High School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Proposition C
“The issuance of an amount not to exceed $28,000,000 school bonds for the acquisition of technology equipment consisting of teacher and student instructional technology to be used in the classroom and network infrastructure, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.”
Harlandale ISD
Trustee, District No. 5
- Elaine Anaya-Ortiz
- Guillermo Altamirano
Trustee, District No. 6
- Rebecca “Becky” Ruiz
- Elizabeth F. Limon
Trustee, District No. 7
- Jesse Jay Alaniz
- Ricardo Moreno
Judson Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 6, At-Large
- Renée Paschall
- Laura Stanford
Trustee, District No. 7, At-Large
- Monica Ryan
- Rafael Diaz
Trustee, Single Member District No. 1
- Suzanne Kenoyer
Medina Valley ISD
Board Member, Single Member District No. 5
- Frank Wolfe
- Jason R. Bonney
Board Member, At-Large (Vote for none, one, or two)
- Paula Davidson
- Jennifer M. Alamos
- Donnitta Seay
- Blane Nash
- Nathan Fillinger
- Wayne Rodgers
Proposition A
“The issuance of $376,000,000 of bonds by the Medina Valley Independent School District for school facilities and land (including safety and security, a new high school, a new rotc/ag building at the existing high school, and traffic-flow improvements) and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
Northside Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 1
- David Salcido
- Amy Hoffmann
Trustee, District No. 2
- Manuel Garcia
- Gerald Lopez
- Mary Olison
Trustee, District No. 3
- Karla Duran
- Vera T. Billingsley
- Ty Chumbley
Trustee, District No. 4
- George M. Ayala
- Kimberly S. Jones
- Mathews Ninan
- Bobby Blount
- Jordan Jo Wagner
- Gabriel Lara
- Raul Davila
San Antonio Independent School District
Trustee, District No. 2
- Mateen A. Diop
- Alicia M. Sebastian
Trustee, District No. 5
- Stephanie Torres
- Norberto “Geremy” Landin
Trustee, District No. 6
- Christina Martinez
- Valerie Avila
View the full sample ballot below: