Wintry mix of snow and sleet falls around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Yep, that was snow some folks saw last night… along with a little bit of sleet or graupel.

Yesterday started with cold air and some light rain, and some mixed precipitation way out west. That all moved out, but on it’s heels was a very small bit of energy.

That little disturbance, along with very cold air aloft, squeezed out the leftover moisture, and we had some snow. The ground was still too warm from our spring-like temperatures earlier in the week, so nothing stuck.

However, in some places the snow set records. Record snowfall in Austin… officially a trace!

Now we have very cold air, but not for long. By Friday afternoon we’ll be back to 70 degrees.

snow image 2 (KSAT)

snow image 2 (KSAT)

snow image (KSAT)

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather