Cool front to drop temps, bring rain by the weekend

Afternoon temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 50s

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 50s when a cold front arrives Friday
After several warm and muggy days, we’re in for a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.

What you need to know

  • A cold front will arrive Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the 50s throughout the day
  • Winds will switch to the north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph
  • Scattered rain and even a few thunderstorms will be around Friday and Saturday
  • Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible for the majority of the KSAT 12 viewing area
  • Skies will start to clear late Sunday, and we’ll be warm again by the beginning of next week
Temperatures will fall from the 80s Thursday into the 50s by the weekend.
