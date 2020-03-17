Cool front to drop temps, bring rain by the weekend
Afternoon temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 50s
After several warm and muggy days, we’re in for a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.
What you need to know
- A cold front will arrive Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the 50s throughout the day
- Winds will switch to the north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph
- Scattered rain and even a few thunderstorms will be around Friday and Saturday
- Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible for the majority of the KSAT 12 viewing area
- Skies will start to clear late Sunday, and we’ll be warm again by the beginning of next week
