Cool front to drop temps, bring rain by the weekend

After several warm and muggy days, we’re in for a bit of a cool down by the end of the week.

What you need to know

A cold front will arrive Friday morning, dropping temperatures into the 50s throughout the day

Winds will switch to the north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph

Scattered rain and even a few thunderstorms will be around Friday and Saturday

Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible for the majority of the KSAT 12 viewing area

Skies will start to clear late Sunday, and we’ll be warm again by the beginning of next week

Temperatures will fall from the 80s Thursday into the 50s by the weekend. (KSAT 12)

