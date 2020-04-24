87ºF

KSAT Kids: Be a junior meteorologist!

Orion uses technology to give us the latest forecast

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

We’re looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast.

You can email video to jhorne@ksat.com, upload it to our KSAT Connect, or post it on social media. We’ll start sharing some of the videos with our viewers.

