This Day in Weather History: May 22nd

It was on this day in 1987, that Saragosa, Texas was hit by an F4 tornado. It would kill 30 residents and injure over 100 more. Sadly, most of those killed were attending a Head Start graduation at the city’s community center. KSAT 12 talked to residents who survived the tornado and visited Saragosa in 2017 on the 30th anniversary of the event. You can read more here.