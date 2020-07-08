KSAT Kids: Be a junior meteorologist!

We’re looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast.
You can upload the video here. We’ll start sharing some of the videos with our viewers.
More educational content can found on KSAT Kids:
- How to make a basic thermometer at home, with the kids
- KSAT Kids: Be a meteorologist from home!
- KANGAROO CAM: Live look inside the tree kangaroo habitat at San Antonio Zoo
- 20 websites to help keep kids busy (and smart!)
- 9 TV-free ideas for when you’re stuck indoors with your kids
- How to create a sensory box for your kids