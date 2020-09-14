Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall as Category 2 hurricane

It’s been a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season with already 20 named storms developing - and there’s still another month and a half of hurricane season to go!

After devastating damage to Texas and Louisiana coastal communities from Hurricane Laura in late August, the Bayou State is once again bracing for another hurricane. This time, Hurricane Sally has its sights set on the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida coast lines.

Hurricane Sally

As of Monday afternoon, Sally is located in the northern central portion of the Gulf of Mexico and has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph with gusts of up to 120 mph

Sally is moving west-northwest at 6 mph, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane along the Louisiana/Mississippi coastlines Tuesday

Hurricane warnings stretch from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and the New Orleans Metropolitan area

Storm surge of up to 11 feet is possible long the Mississippi/Alabama border

After Sally makes landfall, the storm will gradually weaken into a tropical depression by Wednesday evening

However, because Sally will linger slowly over land, life-threatening flash flooding is possible for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida as up to 20+ inches of rain will be possible.

Potential Rainfall from Hurricane Sally (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

No Impacts for Texas Coast

There will be NO DIRECT IMPACTS to the Texas Coast from Hurricane Sally. However, if you would like to continue to track Sally you can visit our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App to follow along with the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record.