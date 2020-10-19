Climate Minute: How wildfires could affect climate change

SAN ANTONIO – Data from NASA satellites show high concentrations of carbon monoxide in the atmosphere as a result of this year’s wildfires on the west coast.

Carbon monoxide, emitted during a combustion event - like a fire - can increase concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. These greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide and methane, have been linked to an increased global temperature.

Of course, this increasing global temperature is one of the major facets of the climate change battle our Earth is facing.

