Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight forms

Here in South Texas, our forecast has recently been dominated by talks of cold fronts. It is October, after all!

However, while it is October, it’s also still hurricane season. In fact, we’ve still got another month or so left to go in the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record! (Hurricane season runs until November 30th)

Just Saturday, a new Tropical Depression formed in the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight

Latest stats for Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight

Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight formed Saturday in the Caribbean

The tropical depression could become a Tropical Storm as early as Sunday morning

If/when it becomes a Tropical Storm, it would take the name Zeta

Latest track for Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By Tuesday, the system could become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes the system toward the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast by the middle of next week

This tropical system will not impact the Texas coast

