‘Exceptional drought’ underway for parts of South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A lack of rainfall in 2020 has allowed drought conditions to build in South Texas, culminating this week.

The latest Drought Monitor, which was released on Thursday and takes into account drought conditions through Nov. 3, has placed parts of Uvalde and Zavala counties within an “exceptional drought," the highest drought level.

“Extreme drought,” the next step down, stretched from Hondo and Sabinal down to Crystal City and Carrizo Springs. Places like Bandera and Del Rio fall within the “severe” range. San Antonio and Bexar County fell into the “moderate” category.

Drought Monitor released November 5, 2020 (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

What does it mean to be within the “exceptional drought?”

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, here are some common examples:

Exceptional and widespread crop loss is reported; rangeland is dead; producers are not planting fields

Culling continues; producers wean calves early and liquidate herds due to importation of hay and water expenses

Extreme sensitivity to fire danger; firework restrictions are implemented

Widespread tree mortality is reported; most wildlife species' health and population are suffering

Devastating algae blooms occur; water quality is very poor

Exceptional water shortages are noted across surface water sources; water table is declining

Boat ramps are closed; obstacles are exposed in water bodies; water levels are at or near historic lows

Rainfall has been hard to come by so far this fall.

San Antonio International Airport is now more than 10 inches below average rainfall. Many other cities around South Texas are in the same situation. Medina Lake continues to fall, as well, with the reservoir down 28 feet from the conservation pool. It is currently 46% full.

Medina Lake levels as of November 5th (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Other parts of Texas are also dealing with “extreme drought.” West Texas continues to be hit hard by lack of rainfall, especially from Lubbock south to the Davis Mountains.