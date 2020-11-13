Next front arrives this weekend

While the weather this week has been pretty quiet, some changes are on the way in the next couple of days. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your weekend:

It will be warm and muggy Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds

Even through Friday evening, some cloud cover will linger

Low clouds, drizzle, and patchy fog will return by early Saturday morning

By Saturday afternoon, the cloud cover will start to clear out and it will end up being an unseasonably warm afternoon

Our next cold front will arrive in San Antonio before sunrise on Sunday

By mid-morning, it will be noticeably less muggy as humidity takes a nosedive

It will also be breezy - even a little gusty at times - through Sunday afternoon

While a stray shower will be possible before dawn on Sunday, no meaningful rain is expected as this front moves through

Stay Informed

Keep tabs on the weekend forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications in your phone’s settings for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Latest Video Forecast

Planning Forecast