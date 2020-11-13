Next front arrives this weekend

While the weather this week has been pretty quiet, some changes are on the way in the next couple of days. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your weekend:
- It will be warm and muggy Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds
- Even through Friday evening, some cloud cover will linger
- Low clouds, drizzle, and patchy fog will return by early Saturday morning
- By Saturday afternoon, the cloud cover will start to clear out and it will end up being an unseasonably warm afternoon
- Our next cold front will arrive in San Antonio before sunrise on Sunday
- By mid-morning, it will be noticeably less muggy as humidity takes a nosedive
- It will also be breezy - even a little gusty at times - through Sunday afternoon
- While a stray shower will be possible before dawn on Sunday, no meaningful rain is expected as this front moves through
