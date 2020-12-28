Strong cold front will move through San Antonio to end 2020

SAN ANTONIO – To end 2020, the weather forecast will be a bit busy. Here’s what you need to know:

Monday will be noticeably more muggy with stubborn clouds and morning drizzle. We’ll also carry a 20% chance for an isolated shower throughout the day.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Isolated showers will also be possible. The chance for rain is 30%.

A strong cold front will approach Wednesday, bringing a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms.