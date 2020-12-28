Strong cold front will move through San Antonio to end 2020

SAN ANTONIO – To end 2020, the weather forecast will be a bit busy. Here’s what you need to know:
Increasing Rain Chances
- Monday will be noticeably more muggy with stubborn clouds and morning drizzle. We’ll also carry a 20% chance for an isolated shower throughout the day.
- Tuesday will be cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Isolated showers will also be possible. The chance for rain is 30%.
- A strong cold front will approach Wednesday, bringing a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms.
- The cold front will move through late afternoon/evening Wednesday, dropping temperatures from the 60s into the 30s by Thursday morning
Wintry Mix Possibility
- Overnight Wednesday/Thursday Morning lingering precipitation will be possible. As temperatures approach freezing, there is a small possibility for a wintry mix -- especially in the Hill Country.
- This part of the forecast remains uncertain, so please continue to check in with us throughout the week! You can visit our weather page and download the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for Apple and Andoid devices
New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day
- After lingering precipitation Thursday morning, skies will gradually clear but it will stay cold. The high will struggle to get out of the 40s.
- By midnight New Year’s Eve (Thursday night), it should be mostly clear and chilly for any firework displays
- New Year’s Day (Friday) will start off below freezing with a high in the 50s under total sunshine.