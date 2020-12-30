Cold rain will move through San Antonio to end 2020

SAN ANTONIO – To end 2020, the weather forecast will be a bit busy. Here’s what you need to know:

The cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon , dropping temperatures from the 60s into the 30s by Thursday morning. Good rain chances will be in place Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A strong cold front will approach Wednesday , bringing an increase chance for showers and storms late in the day. Some of these storms could be strong.

Wednesday night through Thursday night , it’s possible to see 1″ to 2″ of beneficial rainfall.

This December, we’ve only seen 0.05″ of rainfall and drought is intensifying around San Antonio.

Overnight Wednesday/Thursday, some wintry precipitation will be possible. As temperatures approach freezing, there is a possibility for a wintry mix -- especially in the Edwards Plateau and the Hill Country.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Val Verde, Edwards, Real, Kerr, and Gillespie Counties through Thursday Evening. Up to 1″ to 3″ of snow is possible in these areas.

Any precipitation in San Antonio is expected to remain as a cold rain.