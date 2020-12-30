Cold rain will move through San Antonio to end 2020

SAN ANTONIO – To end 2020, the weather forecast will be a bit busy. Here’s what you need to know:
Increasing Rain Chance
- A strong cold front will approach Wednesday, bringing an increase chance for showers and storms late in the day. Some of these storms could be strong.
- The cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures from the 60s into the 30s by Thursday morning. Good rain chances will be in place Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Healthy Rainfall Likely
- This December, we’ve only seen 0.05″ of rainfall and drought is intensifying around San Antonio.
- Wednesday night through Thursday night, it’s possible to see 1″ to 2″ of beneficial rainfall.
Wintry Mix Possibility
- Overnight Wednesday/Thursday, some wintry precipitation will be possible. As temperatures approach freezing, there is a possibility for a wintry mix -- especially in the Edwards Plateau and the Hill Country.
- A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Val Verde, Edwards, Real, Kerr, and Gillespie Counties through Thursday Evening. Up to 1″ to 3″ of snow is possible in these areas.
- Any precipitation in San Antonio is expected to remain as a cold rain.
- This part of the forecast remains uncertain, so please continue to check in with us throughout the week! You can visit our weather page and download the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for Apple and Android devices
New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day
- Expect lingering precipitation on Thursday, along with plenty of cloud cover. The high will struggle to get out of the 40s.
- By midnight New Year’s Eve (Thursday night), it should be mostly clear and chilly for any firework displays
- New Year’s Day (Friday) will start off below freezing with a high in the 50s under total sunshine.