A cold rain arrives Sunday

While Saturday will be fairly nice, Sunday will be a cold and rainy day across the KSAT viewing area

SAN ANTONIO – While the weather will be nice heading into the weekend, a storm system will set San Antonio up for a cold and rainy Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

It will be sunny and cool Friday with high temperatures limited to near 60 degrees

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Saturday , but there won’t be any rain

By Saturday night , it will be cloudy with a chance of isolated showers

Widespread rain will move in by dawn Sunday and will linger through Sunday afternoon

By Sunday evening , most of the rain will be well east of San Antonio as skies begin to clear out

Some areas could see close to an inch of rain through Sunday night, especially east of I-35

Rain/Snow Mix in the Hill Country

Very cold air on the northern side of Sunday’s storm system will allow for some measurable snow to fall - mainly in Central & North Texas

As for the KSAT viewing area, a portion of the Hill Country could see a rain/snow mix at times on Sunday

At this time, little to no snow accumulation is expected in the Hill Country; however, this is an evolving forecast & you should check back for updates

Any precipitation in the San Antonio area is expected to remain a cold rain

Stay Informed

As this weekend’s storm system gets closer to Texas over the next couple of days, forecast details will become even more clear. So, keep checking back for updates!

