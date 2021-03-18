Climate Minute: FedEx Pledges to be Carbon Neutral

Watch the video above from KSAT Meteorologist Kaiti Blake to learn what it means to become ‘carbon neutral’

FedEx has set a lofty goal for itself over the next two decades. By 2040, the shipping giant hopes to be carbon neutral.

Carbon neutrality - while beneficial - will come at a price for the company. FedEx plans to invest nearly two billion dollars in order to meet its goal.

One of the costliest endeavors will be turning their entire vehicle fleet electric by the year 2040.

