Climate Minute: ‘SA Climate Ready’ Progress Report

SAN ANTONIO – In October of 2019, San Antonio City Council adopted a plan to help the city fight the effects of climate change. The ‘SA Climate Ready Climate Action and Adaptation Plan’ - or, SA Climate Ready - aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions, while also preparing the Alamo City for future impacts of climate change.

A Greenhouse Gas Inventory will be released every two years as part of the plan. It will provide a snapshot of how we’re doing at controlling our emissions. The first was provided to the public earlier this month and reflects a very small drop in greenhouse gas emissions across the board - just 0.2 percent.

Watch the video above from KSAT Meteorologist Kaiti Blake to learn more about how the small drop in emissions was calculated

One of the big goals of the SA Climate Ready plan is to get the city to carbon-neutrality by the year 2050. In order for that to happen, our greenhouse gas inventory will need to drop by 4 to 5 percent per year.

