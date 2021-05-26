Confirmed tornado east of Hallettsville on May 18 captured on video

Partly Cloudy icon
The EF1 tornado northwest of Sublime had maximum winds of 100 mph

Kaiti Blake
, Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey
, Meteorologist

Tornado captured on video in Lavaca County
Tornado captured on video in Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – Severe thunderstorms affected portions of South Central Texas on May 18. One severe thunderstorm near Hallettsville in Lavaca County showed signs of rotation in the 4 o’clock hour Tuesday afternoon, and a tornado warning was issued.

The National Weather Service conducted a damage survey in the area and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph lasted for about 4 minutes, from 4:54 PM to 4:58 PM. The track of the tornado was 1.60 miles long and it was 150 yards wide.

A tornado in Lavaca County on May 18 snapped large trees. Courtesy: Lavaca County Emergency Management (KSAT)
A tornado in Lavaca County on May 18 caused tree damage. Courtesy: Lavaca County Emergency Management (KSAT)

The damage survey indicates that the tornado touched down southeast of County Road 142. The tornado caused tree damage and “severely damaged a small house.”

The tornado went on to cross County Road 142 where more tree damage occurred. Incredibly, the damage survey found that the tornadic winds “snapped three-foot diameter tree trunks...near their bases.”

The tornado dissipated shortly thereafter.

An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Sublime on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

