Tropical Storm Claudette forms 45 miles SW of New Orleans

After several days of meandering as an unorganized area of storminess in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Claudette has formed just as it has moved inland into Louisiana, about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans. Here’s what it means for the Gulf Coast states:

The latest forecast track takes Claudette northeast

Heavy, flooding rainfall will be possible across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle through the weekend

Claudette will weaken over land into a tropical depression

By Monday afternoon, Claudette will reenter the Atlantic Ocean, perhaps strengthening back into a tropical storm before dissipating over open waters

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names

Tropical Storm Claudette is the third named storm in 2021′s Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Below is a list of names that will be assigned to tropical storms or hurricanes this season. NOTE: Tropical Storm Ana formed earlier this year, while Bill was a short-live tropical storm that developed earlier this week over the Atlantic.

Here are the names that will be assigned to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Types of Tropical Systems

There are many types of tropical cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes some time to explore the differences between tropical depressions, tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes in the video below.

Types of tropical systems: Tropical Depressions to Category 5 Hurricanes

