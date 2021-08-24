What the hail? Watch the Whatever the Weather video podcast with Sarah Spivey and Kaiti Blake

Whatever the Weather Ep. 2: What the hail?

If you live around San Antonio, you’re used to being on alert for a hail storm. In fact, the Alamo City has experienced storms that produce billions of dollars of hail damage.

In this week’s episode of Whatever the Weather, Sarah and Kaiti explain how hail forms, why it hails often in South Central Texas, and how to be safe during a hail storm.

Kaiti and Sarah also take some time to address your weather questions and catch you up on what’s going on in their lives.

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey have it covered on the local news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks.

Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in depth. On “Whatever the Weather”, Kaiti and Sarah dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather!

