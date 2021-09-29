Making waves with hurricanes! Watch Whatever the Weather video podcast with Sarah Spivey and Kaiti Blake

In this episode of Whatever the Weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey detail the science behind what it takes to make a hurricane.

Watch the third episode of Whatever the Weather video podcast above.

A hurricane or tropical storm can cause complete destruction for those in the storm’s path. Thankfully, forecasting these weather beasts has improved greatly in the past few decades.

Do you know the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons? The ladies chat about this, too.

Sarah and Kaiti also discuss historical storms, such as the Galveston 1900 hurricane, which still stands as America’s deadliest natural disaster EVER.

Stay up on the latest daily forecasts from Sarah, Kaiti and the rest of the KSAT Weather Authority team here.

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey have it covered on the local news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks.

Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in depth. On “Whatever the Weather”, Kaiti and Sarah dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather!

How to stream

You can find the Whatever the Weather video podcast the following ways:

Past episodes

Ask questions

Have a question for Sarah and Kaiti? Ask in the form below and you could get your answer on the next episode!