Cold front to bring rain to South Texas early on Thanksgiving Day

The holiday week has arrived! Typical of late November, we’ll see some up and down weather this week. That includes a cold front on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you need to know:
TRAVEL FORECAST:
- No weather-related issues are expected either Monday or Tuesday locally, or across the state.
- Wednesday could bring a few light showers, but still any travel issues should be minimal.
- A cold front on Thanksgiving Day brings a good chance for rain early in the day. This may cause issues on the roads and a few airports from Texas to the Great Lakes may see some minor delays.
- Friday looks like a better travel day, with the only issues being across the Pacific Northwest and New England.
- Wet roads may return on Saturday. Cloudy skies and light shower activity is forecast during the day.
- Sunday, at this point, looks rain-free across Texas. However, another cold front may kick up winds and bring temperatures down once again.
THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST:
- After cloudy conditions and a few light showers on Wednesday, a cold front is scheduled to arrive during the morning hours Thursday.
- The cold front will kick up a line of showers and a storm or two before noon. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rain chances sit at 60%.
- The rain is forecast to clear out by the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds and cooler temperatures can also be expected.
BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST:
- Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. Temperatures will begin in the 40s and warm into the low-60s by the afternoon.