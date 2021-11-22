71º

Weather

Cold front to bring rain to South Texas early on Thanksgiving Day

Showers are expected for the first half of the day, followed by breezy and cooler conditions

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: Thanksgiving, weather
The best chance of rain arrives Thursday morning. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The holiday week has arrived! Typical of late November, we’ll see some up and down weather this week. That includes a cold front on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you need to know:

TRAVEL FORECAST:

  • No weather-related issues are expected either Monday or Tuesday locally, or across the state.
  • Wednesday could bring a few light showers, but still any travel issues should be minimal.
  • A cold front on Thanksgiving Day brings a good chance for rain early in the day. This may cause issues on the roads and a few airports from Texas to the Great Lakes may see some minor delays.
A cold front will kick up a line of showers and a few storms. Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are also expected behind the front. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Friday looks like a better travel day, with the only issues being across the Pacific Northwest and New England.
  • Wet roads may return on Saturday. Cloudy skies and light shower activity is forecast during the day.
  • Sunday, at this point, looks rain-free across Texas. However, another cold front may kick up winds and bring temperatures down once again.

THANKSGIVING DAY FORECAST:

  • After cloudy conditions and a few light showers on Wednesday, a cold front is scheduled to arrive during the morning hours Thursday.
  • The cold front will kick up a line of showers and a storm or two before noon. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rain chances sit at 60%.
  • The rain is forecast to clear out by the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds and cooler temperatures can also be expected.
Rain is forecast for the first half of the day on Thanksgiving. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST:

  • Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. Temperatures will begin in the 40s and warm into the low-60s by the afternoon.

7-DAY FORECAST:

A cold front will bring rain chances by Thanksgiving (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram