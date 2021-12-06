Turning chilly Monday after a warm weekend

Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Monday afternoon behind our next cold front.

No, it wasn’t just you... It was very warm this weekend! High temperatures were about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Toss in the high humidity and you could say the weather hasn’t really been in the holiday spirit lately.

However, things will change Monday as our next cold front arrives! Here’s what you need to know:

It will still be cloudy, mild, and muggy early on Monday before the front arrives. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy fog and mist will be around early, too.

A cold front on Monday will bring a broken line of showers. However, the window for rain will be brief.

The cold front will sweep through San Antonio between about 9 and 10 a.m. with a broken line of showers in-tow. Behind the front, rain chances will end and temperatures will tumble.

In many locations, the high temperature for the day will occur before lunchtime. Then, temperatures will fall into the 50s for the majority of the afternoon.

Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph at times on Monday.

It will also be gusty at times Monday. North winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph through the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

7-DAY FORECAST

After a cooler start to the week, our weather will turn warm and humid again toward the end of the week. Another cold front is expected by the start of next weekend.

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area.

