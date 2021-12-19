After a chilly weekend, San Antonio will see a quick warm-up Christmas week

It’s been a cold and rainy weekend with nearly an inch of beneficial rainfall reported at the San Antonio International Airport. Plus, many of us got to enjoy a little bit of holiday cheer and “Christmassy” weather with temps in the 40s for much of the weekend!
However, despite the chilly weekend, it looks like by Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, it’ll be back to “short-sleeves weather” 🎅☀️
Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY NIGHT
- After another round of light rainfall for many in the afternoon, it’ll be a chilly and gray evening with temperatures falling into the low-40s by midnight.
MONDAY
- It’ll be cold in the morning with a low around San Antonio near 40°, and temps in the upper-30s in the Hill Country
- Although there may be a few clouds in the morning, skies will clear and we’ll see abundant sunshine
- We’ll warm up to near 60° by 4 p.m., and you’ll need the jackets in the evening with temps falling into the 40s after sunset
TUESDAY
- Humidity will rise and, although it may not necessarily feel humid outside, there will be morning fog
- The afternoon will feature sun, and it’ll be comfortably in the 60s in the afternoon
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
- Humidity will continue to rise and mornings won’t be as chilly, especially by Thursday
- Highs will climb even more into the upper-60s Wednesday and the mid-70s Thursday under abundant sunshine
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
- Mornings will be cool, but not chilly
- There will be plenty of sun, and highs will likely be in the upper-70s around San Antonio
- South & west of SA, the thermometer will likely reach into the 80s
7-DAY FORECAST
