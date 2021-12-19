After a chilly weekend, San Antonio will see a quick warm-up Christmas week

We're in for a warm-up this week after a chilly weekend. By Christmas Day, highs will be near 80°

It’s been a cold and rainy weekend with nearly an inch of beneficial rainfall reported at the San Antonio International Airport. Plus, many of us got to enjoy a little bit of holiday cheer and “Christmassy” weather with temps in the 40s for much of the weekend!

However, despite the chilly weekend, it looks like by Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, it’ll be back to “short-sleeves weather” 🎅☀️

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY NIGHT

After another round of light rainfall for many in the afternoon, it’ll be a chilly and gray evening with temperatures falling into the low-40s by midnight.

MONDAY

It’ll be cold in the morning with a low around San Antonio near 40°, and temps in the upper-30s in the Hill Country

Although there may be a few clouds in the morning, skies will clear and we’ll see abundant sunshine

We’ll warm up to near 60° by 4 p.m., and you’ll need the jackets in the evening with temps falling into the 40s after sunset

TUESDAY

Humidity will rise and, although it may not necessarily feel humid outside, there will be morning fog

The afternoon will feature sun, and it’ll be comfortably in the 60s in the afternoon

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Humidity will continue to rise and mornings won’t be as chilly, especially by Thursday

Highs will climb even more into the upper-60s Wednesday and the mid-70s Thursday under abundant sunshine

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY

Mornings will be cool, but not chilly

There will be plenty of sun, and highs will likely be in the upper-70s around San Antonio

South & west of SA, the thermometer will likely reach into the 80s

7-DAY FORECAST

