Showers and storms likely in San Antonio Monday & Monday night

Widespread 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain is forecast for South Central Texas

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

There's a good chance for showers and storms Monday and Monday night (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Spring has been brutally dry for South Central Texas, but a slow-moving cool front will bring an opportunity for much-needed rain. Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY NIGHT

  • It’ll be humid, windy, and mild in San Antonio, with a few storms developing west - near the Rio Grande
  • Some of the storms west of San Antonio could become strong or severe
  • By dawn, scattered showers and storms will be possible in San Antonio

MONDAY

Showers and storms are likely Monday in San Antonio, especially after lunch (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • While it won’t be raining all day, on & off again rain is likely
  • Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning, but coverage will really increase after lunch
  • As the cool front pushes through South Central Texas, widespread showers and storms are possible during the evening commute -- potentially making things messy for those picking up kids and leaving work
  • It’ll continue to rain through the evening and overnight hours with any rain coming to an end by mid-Tuesday morning
While we're mainly planning for healthy, much-needed rain, we will be watching for isolated severe storms and areas of minor street flooding. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PLAN FOR

  • Widespread 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain in most backyards
  • 3.00+ inches in spots
  • Messy road conditions, especially during the afternoon & evening commute

WE’RE WATCHING FOR

  • City street flooding
    • Even though soils are dry from a lack of rain, periods of heavy rainfall Monday could cause minor street flooding
  • Isolated strong or severe storms
    • One or two of the storms Monday & Monday night could become strong or severe with gusty winds and smaller hail

7 DAY FORECAST

After the rain comes to an end Tuesday morning, it’ll be cooler Tuesday with a high in the 70s. Then, we’ll begin a warm-up trend to near 90° by the weekend

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW

