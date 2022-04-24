Showers and storms likely in San Antonio Monday & Monday night

Spring has been brutally dry for South Central Texas, but a slow-moving cool front will bring an opportunity for much-needed rain. Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY NIGHT
- It’ll be humid, windy, and mild in San Antonio, with a few storms developing west - near the Rio Grande
- Some of the storms west of San Antonio could become strong or severe
- By dawn, scattered showers and storms will be possible in San Antonio
MONDAY
- While it won’t be raining all day, on & off again rain is likely
- Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning, but coverage will really increase after lunch
- As the cool front pushes through South Central Texas, widespread showers and storms are possible during the evening commute -- potentially making things messy for those picking up kids and leaving work
- It’ll continue to rain through the evening and overnight hours with any rain coming to an end by mid-Tuesday morning
PLAN FOR
- Widespread 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain in most backyards
- 3.00+ inches in spots
- Messy road conditions, especially during the afternoon & evening commute
WE’RE WATCHING FOR
- City street flooding
- Even though soils are dry from a lack of rain, periods of heavy rainfall Monday could cause minor street flooding
- Isolated strong or severe storms
- One or two of the storms Monday & Monday night could become strong or severe with gusty winds and smaller hail
7 DAY FORECAST
After the rain comes to an end Tuesday morning, it’ll be cooler Tuesday with a high in the 70s. Then, we’ll begin a warm-up trend to near 90° by the weekend
