Rounds of storms are possible through Wednesday morning 🌩️

Although scattered rain is possible Monday night and Tuesday, the best chance for storms is Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning

After nearly two weeks of record heat, our weather pattern has taken a turn for the stormier -- at least for a few days.

While it won’t rain all day each day, rounds of storms - some severe - are in the cards. Here’s what you need to know about the weather this week:

MONDAY NIGHT (40%)

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The chance for rain is 40%.

TUESDAY (30%)

There could be some lingering showers early Tuesday.

A few pop-up thundershowers will also be possible in the afternoon. Any storms that develop could become severe, but coverage will be isolated (30%).

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY MORNING (70%)

A cool front will move through South Central Texas with storm chances increasing after 10 p.m.

Some severe storms will once again be possible, with heavy rain not out of the question

The morning commute Wednesday could be damp and messy

7-DAY FORECAST

Rain chances drop out of the forecast by Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend is looking rain-free and hot as highs return to the 90s.

