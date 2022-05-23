Rounds of storms are possible through Wednesday morning 🌩️

After nearly two weeks of record heat, our weather pattern has taken a turn for the stormier -- at least for a few days.
While it won’t rain all day each day, rounds of storms - some severe - are in the cards. Here’s what you need to know about the weather this week:
MONDAY NIGHT (40%)
- Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. The chance for rain is 40%.
TUESDAY (30%)
- There could be some lingering showers early Tuesday.
- A few pop-up thundershowers will also be possible in the afternoon. Any storms that develop could become severe, but coverage will be isolated (30%).
OVERNIGHT TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY MORNING (70%)
- A cool front will move through South Central Texas with storm chances increasing after 10 p.m.
- Some severe storms will once again be possible, with heavy rain not out of the question
- The morning commute Wednesday could be damp and messy
7-DAY FORECAST
Rain chances drop out of the forecast by Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend is looking rain-free and hot as highs return to the 90s.
STAY IN-THE-KNOW
