July 4th forecast is a sizzler 🎆

It'll be warm and mostly clear for fireworks celebrations Monday night.

After a record-setting May and June, it likely comes as no surprise that Independence Day will be hot.

That’s to be expected, but it’s the combination of heat and drought that is a bit concerning this year. Despite some good rains in the last week, San Antonio International Airport is still more than 11 inches below average for rainfall.

Certain fireworks are restricted in Bexar County and other nearby counties due to drought conditions.

Boerne and Fredericksburg have canceled their firework shows due to fire danger.

Extreme to exceptional drought continues for much of the area.

The current forecast calls for a high of 100° on Monday.

If you’re catching a fireworks show on Monday evening, you can expect it to be a warm, mostly clear evening.

If you are curious, here is some climatology for July 4th in San Antonio:

July 4th climatology for San Antonio Int'l Airport

Have a safe and fun weekend!